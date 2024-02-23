Handling Difficult People and Tough Talks

Some people enjoy a lively debate, while others hide from it. Every day at work we must navigate different personalities, politics and competing priorities.

A good team player disagrees openly and speaks their mind. Easier said than done? Having productive conflict is a skill. Understanding when we should engage in conflict and when we should avoid it isn’t always easy. It requires empathy to take the high road.

But by avoiding conflict, you’re actually missing out. What’s toxic, and what’s productive? How can you nurture positive working relationships—even with difficult people. Learn how to have the hard conversations and resolve conflicts calmly and confidently.