2024 Women in Leadership Series
Handling Difficult People and Tough Talks
Some people enjoy a lively debate, while others hide from it. Every day at work we must navigate different personalities, politics and competing priorities.
A good team player disagrees openly and speaks their mind. Easier said than done? Having productive conflict is a skill. Understanding when we should engage in conflict and when we should avoid it isn’t always easy. It requires empathy to take the high road.
But by avoiding conflict, you’re actually missing out. What’s toxic, and what’s productive? How can you nurture positive working relationships—even with difficult people. Learn how to have the hard conversations and resolve conflicts calmly and confidently.
FEATURED SPEAKERS
Amy Gallo
Author, Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People)
Amy Gallo is a workplace expert who writes and speaks about gender, interpersonal dynamics, difficult conversations, feedback, and effective communication. She is the author of Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People) and the HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict, as well as hundreds of articles for Harvard Business Review. For the past three years, Amy has co-hosted HBR’s popular Women at Work podcast, which examines the struggles and successes of women in the workplace.
AGENDA
11:00 am – Noon
Navigating Conflict and “Smart Fights” at Work
Featuring Amy Gallo
Every day we navigate offices full of competing interests, clashing personalities, limited time and resources, and fragile egos. While some of us enjoy a lively debate with colleagues and others prefer to avoid disagreements, we all struggle with conflict at work. We want strong relationships with our coworkers, bosses, and clients but that’s not always easy, especially when time is tight, and resources are limited. But you can’t have a diverse, inclusive, productive team without some healthy fights. Raising disagreements can be especially challenging for women when they feel pressure to be likable or accommodate others.
So how can you deal with inevitable disagreements in a professional and productive way, especially as a woman? Amy combines management research and practical insights on difficult conversations, collaborative relationships, and negotiations for women at work. In this session, she’ll help you:
- Understand the interpersonal dynamics, including gender, that affect collaboration
- Recognize the impact of your communication style on peers, direct reports and clients
- Assess your options for addressing a disagreement
- Prepare for and engage in difficult conversations
- Manage your emotions
- Know when to walk away
Noon – 12:50 pm
Sessions Details TBD
12:50 – 1:30 pm
Concurrent Peer-to-Peer Roundtables
We’ll break into small groups in Zoom meeting rooms for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways from the sessions, share challenges with one another, and help each other create an action plan that benefits from one another’s experiences and lessons.
Event Series + MembershipAttend the 4-part series and Join
-
4 Event Series Sessions
-
Single Session TicketAttend individual event sessions
-
Single Event Session
-
Membership not included