2024 Women in Leadership Series
Overcoming Imposter Syndrome
It’s not that successful leaders never feel doubt, it’s that they’ve learned to lead successfully while also feeling doubt. As women accelerate into higher levels of leadership and the level of decision-making becomes bigger, a surprising (or perhaps not surprising) number of highly accomplished women frequently struggle with feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt and a fear of failure. Doubt and imposter feelings are a big reason women hold back and play small.
This session will help you advocate for yourself and command a room confidently.
What would you do if you had a little more confidence? If you are ready to take charge of your career and your life, you don’t want to miss this engaging session with two impactful female leaders who will help you break through the self-doubt and show up in your full potential.
Break through the self-doubt and show up in your full potential.
FEATURED SPEAKERS
Lisa Lutoff-Perlo
Vice Chairman, External Affairs, Royal Caribbean Group; Former CEO, Celebrity Cruises; Author, Making Waves: A Woman’s Rise to the Top Using Smarts, Heart and Courage
Lisa is a high impact leader in the travel and hospitality industry, whose vision and strategy not only propelled Celebrity Cruises to achieve transformational financial results as a brand within the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) portfolio but also dramatically increased the number of women in leadership roles throughout the Celebrity brand. Lisa has earned a reputation as a trailblazer bringing transformation, diversity and inclusion into the travel and hospitality industry and onto the bridges of ships.
Kelli Thompson
Author, Closing the Confidence Gap
Kelli is on a mission to help women advance to the rooms where decisions are made. In her two-decade career leading teams in primarily male-dominated industries, she received industry awards for her ability to build programs that cultivated the pipeline of future leaders. She is an award-winning leadership and executive coach, having coached and trained thousands of women leaders to lead with clarity and confidence through her no BS, yet highly compassionate approach.
AGENDA
11:00 am – Noon
Leading with Clarity and Confidence
Featuring Kelli Thompson
Despite having more women than ever in leadership roles today, just 28% of C-Suite leaders are women. Many highly qualified women who are essential to creating strong talent pipelines continue to undervalue themselves and their abilities. To close the confidence gap and see more women advancing to the rooms where decisions are made, we need more clear and confident women leaders at the top of organizations.
Leading with Clarity & Confidence will show you how to claim your role as a clear and confident leader by:
- Overcoming doubt and imposter feelings and taking intentional action
- Clarifying what you stand for as a leader by defining your unique leadership style
- Embracing and leading with your unique talents
- Advocating your points of view to make an impact in rooms where decisions are made – and helping others do the same
When you spend your time and energy trying to show up like someone else, you give away the power that makes you – YOU. You are a leader in any place you influence others.
**Participants will receive a tool kit PDF before the session so they can walk away from the session and practice immediate implementation.
Noon – 12:50 pm
Show Up and Lead with a Courageous Mindset
Featuring Lisa Lutoff-Perlo
“Being a woman was a superpower, and I used it to do good,” said Lisa in a recent interview. Over a 40-year career in a male-dominated industry, she developed a leadership philosophy that helped her carve out a unique place in the various roles where she was assigned—from entry-level door-to-door salesperson to CEO. As CEO, she appointed the first (and still only American woman) cruise ship captain. She collaborated methodically with like-minded men to grow the number of women on Celebrity Cruise ships from 3% to 33% over nine years.
In this session, Lisa will share hard-won wisdom—including dealing with professional crisis during the tumultuous uncertainty of the Covid pandemic and personal difficulties—on how perseverance, resilience and tenacity are critical to achieving success. She’ll help you learn how to look at failure and setbacks as success in progress toward your end goals so you can confidently shatter any ceiling you have previously set for yourself.
12:50 – 1:30 pm
Concurrent Peer-to-Peer Roundtables
We’ll break into small groups in Zoom meeting rooms for facilitated discussions on the key takeaways from the sessions, share challenges with one another, and help each other create an action plan that benefits from one another’s experiences and lessons.
Event Series + MembershipAttend the 4-part series and Join
-
4 Event Series Sessions
-
Single Session TicketAttend individual event sessions
-
Single Event Session
-
Membership not included