Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

It’s not that successful leaders never feel doubt, it’s that they’ve learned to lead successfully while also feeling doubt. As women accelerate into higher levels of leadership and the level of decision-making becomes bigger, a surprising (or perhaps not surprising) number of highly accomplished women frequently struggle with feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt and a fear of failure. Doubt and imposter feelings are a big reason women hold back and play small.

This session will help you advocate for yourself and command a room confidently.

What would you do if you had a little more confidence? If you are ready to take charge of your career and your life, you don’t want to miss this engaging session with two impactful female leaders who will help you break through the self-doubt and show up in your full potential.